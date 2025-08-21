Welland Park Academy celebrates outstanding GCSE results

Happy!

Students, staff, and families at Welland Park Academy are proudly celebrating a superb set of GCSE results, marking a moment of joy and reflection for the whole school community. There has been even further improvement to the already outstanding achievements in English and Maths that placed WPA amongst the highest performing schools in Leicestershire in 2024.

In a day filled with excitement, emotion and well-deserved pride, Year 11 students collected their results in the company of their teachers and families. Smiles, cheers and heartfelt congratulations echoed through the school as students celebrated not only academic success, but the values that underpin everything at Welland Park — Respect, Perseverance, Achievement and Kindness.

Principal Pete Leatherland shared: “We are immensely proud of our Year 11 students. Their results are a true reflection of their perseverance, determination and the unwavering respect they have shown for learning and for one another. Today is about celebrating both grades and growth.”

A particular spotlight is shone on those students who have made outstanding progress during their time at the academy. Sam, Will, Amber and Violet are commended for their exceptional academic progress and commitment to improvement, embodying the school’s belief that, with effort and resilience, every student can achieve great things.

Equally, the academy celebrates outstanding attainment from students who secured some of the highest grades possible. Aran, Josh, Brydie, Thomas, Evelyn and George achieved multiple top grade 9s, demonstrating academic excellence across a wide range of subjects. Their focus, ambition, and support for their peers represent the best of what Welland Park stands for.

The entire staff team shares in the pride of these results, which reflect the strength of teaching, the depth of pastoral care, and the collaborative effort of students, teachers, governors and families working together.

As these young people move on to sixth form, college, apprenticeships and beyond, they carry with them not just impressive qualifications, but the values and confidence to make a meaningful contribution to the world around them.

Welland Park Academy congratulates the Class of 2025 — a cohort that has truly embodied its values and shown what it means to persevere, to support one another, and to achieve together.