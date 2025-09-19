Welland Park Academy among Leicestershires top schools for GCSE success

Welland Park Academy is celebrating another year of exceptional GCSE outcomes, building on its position as one of the top-performing schools in Leicestershire.

In 2024, 64.2% of students achieved a Grade 5 or above in both English and Maths, placing the academy in the top five schools countywide for this key performance measure. Staff are delighted that results have risen even further in 2025, with official data to be published later this term.

(Source: Leicester Mercury 2024)

This measure is particularly significant, as strong passes in English and Maths act as a passport to the best post-16 education and training providers, opening doors to a wide range of A Level and Vocational opportunities. Students at Welland Park Academy can choose from over 20 different post-16 providers depending upon their individual strengths and ambitions.

Principal Pete Leatherland said: "We are immensely proud of our students and staff. These results reflect their hard work, resilience, and commitment. It is wonderful to see our young people achieving the strong foundations they need for their next steps. Each year we see our students’ securing places in both the local post 16 providers, and also the highest performing A Level providers in Leicestershire and the neighbouring counties."