WELLAND ECO WARDROBE SHOWCASE

This came about for two reasons – the cost of outfits should not be an obstacle for a youngster to attend their Prom and too many items of clothing end up in landfill.

What started out as a hope for maybe 20-30 dresses has morphed into something amazing. We currently have over 200 dresses, 30 suits, shirts, ties, shoes, handbags and jewellery. Many of the items are new and most have only been worn once. There is a large range of sizes in an array of colours.

We have received donations from individuals across the country along with items from independent boutiques and national retailers.

Welland Eco Wardrobe

The Academy is fully supporting the initiative and has allocated an area that can be dedicated to the Welland Eco Wardrobe and this is currently under construction.

We were hoping to have an online catalogue set up with photographs of all the garments and then individual appointments could be made to try outfits on but unfortunately we are running a bit behind.

As we know youngsters are starting to look for their outfit we are holding a Showcase Evening on Monday 19th February 2024 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Outfits will be available to either hire or buy with prices starting from £25.00. This is open to all youngsters, not just Welland Park Academy.