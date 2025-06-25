Welland Academy steps into action again

School photo by Oleksandr P on Pexels

On behalf of Action Awareness East Midlands, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Welland Park Academy and all the IT Staff and Principle for their generous donation of IT equipment. The Academy donated Laptops, Desktop Screens and Desktop Computers. Your support has made a significant difference, providing us with valuable tools that will enhance learning, improve access to technology, and empower our community. All of the donations will go to people in need.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Jones, Director of Action Awareness East Midlands said:

In today’s digital age, technology is not just a tool for learning and working — it can also be a powerful ally for those who are experiencing bullying. Thanks to donations of IT equipment, individuals who face bullying now have greater access to resources, support, and safe spaces that can help them cope, heal, and stand up for themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With reliable computers, tablets, or smartphones, people who are being bullied can connect with online communities and support groups. These platforms offer a safe space where individuals can share their experiences, seek advice, and find encouragement from others who understand what they are going through.

IT equipment opens the door to a wealth of educational materials — including articles, videos, and interactive courses — that teach about bullying, its effects, and strategies for prevention and response. This knowledge empowers both young people and adults to recognize bullying and take constructive steps to address it. Technology provides practical tools for documenting incidents of bullying. Victims can keep records, save messages, or take screenshots as evidence, which can be important when seeking help from schools, workplaces, or legal authorities.

Access to IT equipment also allows people to develop new skills, from coding and graphic design to creative writing and video production. Engaging in these activities can boost confidence, provide positive outlets for expression, and shift focus away from the hurt caused by bullying.

Many mental health services are now available online. With IT equipment, individuals can attend virtual counseling sessions, chat with mental health professionals, or use apps designed to support emotional well-being. This can be especially valuable for those who feel isolated or afraid to seek help in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to IT donations, communities can create safer, more inclusive environments where bullying is addressed, not ignored. Technology empowers individuals to speak up, seek help, and build resilience. By bridging the digital divide, we ensure that everyone — especially those most vulnerable — has the tools they need to thrive.

IT equipment doesn’t just support individuals — it helps Action Awareness run workshops, create digital campaigns, and deliver training to schools and organisations across the UK and Wales. Together, we can foster a culture where bullying is challenged, and mental health is prioritised.

We would also like to thank Ben Price House Removals for assisting in the collection and delivery of the equipment.