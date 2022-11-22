Website launched to help children and young people with special educational needs or disabilities in Leicestershire

Leicestershire County Council,

A new one-stop shop website has been launched to help children and young people with special educational needs or disabilities access information and support in Leicestershire.

The website sendiassleicestershire.org.uk has been developed so 0-25 year-olds and their families can find out more about education, health and social care - all in one place.

Working alongside Leicestershire County Council, which has designed and developed the new website, Leicestershire's Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Information Advice and Support Service (SENDIASS) has brought together information and resources to expand the reach of the service.

Service users have helped develop the platform to ensure it’s fully accessible to a wide range of audiences - and positive feedback on the its content has already been received by professionals and service users.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, Leicestershire County Council cabinet member for children and families, said: “It is vital that we provide our children and young people with SEND and their families with information and advice that is clear, accessible, impartial and confidential. SENDIASS Leicestershire enable families and individuals to understand the laws around SEND so they can make informed choices.

“This independent website is a single point of access that lays out which services are available, who they are for and what they do, amongst other useful information and contacts.

“We hope the site increases service reach and enables more families to get the advice and support they need.”

Hannah Patani, SENDIASS team manager at SENDIASS, said: “We are really excited to launch our new website, SENDIASS Leicestershire. This will enable children, young people, parents and carers to access the information they need at the time they need it about special educational needs, disabilities, their rights and the law.

“Having our impartial information and advice available on the website will promote independence and self-advocacy for children, young people and parents to ensure that they know their rights and that their voices are heard.”