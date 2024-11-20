‘We are incredibly proud of the result’: Great Bowden Academy celebrates latest Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Great Bowden Academy has received a ‘Good’ rating in all areas following its recent inspection by Ofsted.

The comprehensive inspection process took place on October 1-2 after a 10-year gap since the school’s last evaluation, when it was given an 'Outstanding' rating.

Despite the drop in Ofsted rating, the school - which is a member of Learn Academies Trust - said its leaders, staff, and pupils are extremely proud of the positive inspection results.

The inspectors were particularly impressed by the pupils at Great Bowden Academy, noting that they were “caring and welcoming towards those around them.” The report also praised the school’s “high ambition for pupils’ achievement” and highlighted the strong start children make in Reception, which prepares them well for their next stage of education.

Mrs Blagburn with pupils

The school’s focus on reading and mathematics was also noted as a strength, stating: “The school prioritises reading. Staff have been well trained to deliver the phonics programme... This supports pupils to develop their reading fluency and overall confidence with reading.” and “The mathematics curriculum is a strength of the school. It focuses on pupils’ mathematical fluency.”

The report was largely positive but inspectors did point ot two areas for improvement, saying: "The curriculum for some subjects in the wider curriculum is new in its implementation or has undergone some changes. As a result, pupils’ knowledge is not as secure as it is in subjects that are more established.

Inspectors also added: "Teachers do not consistently adapt learning effectively for some pupils."

But the overall picture was a positive one.

“We are incredibly proud of the result of this inspection, which demonstrates the hard work and dedication of our entire school community,” said Mrs Bishop, executive headteacher of Great Bowden Academy."

Head of school Mrs Blagburn added; “At Great Bowden we set high expectations for our pupils and are delighted that this has been recognised alongside our caring and nurturing approach, which lies at the heart of everything we do."

The full inspection report has now been published on Ofsted’s website and will also be available on the school’s website. Visit https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/ and search for Great Bowden Academy.