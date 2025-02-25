‘Warm and welcoming environment’: Market Harborough nursery wins Ofsted approval

Partou Progress House Day Nursery and Pre-school.

A nursery and pre-school in Market Harborough has been awarded an overall ‘good’ rating by Ofsted inspectors.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partou Progress House Day Nursery and Pre-school has been praised for its “caring and nurturing staff team” and “a warm and welcoming environment where children are happy and settle well”.

Located on Northampton Road, the setting provides care and education to children up to five-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rating is the second best of a possible four including ‘outstanding’, ‘requires improvement’ and ‘inadequate’.

The report comments on the different areas inspected, all which individually received a ‘good’ rating.

It reads: “Children develop secure emotional attachments with staff, which is seen in the kindness and care they receive and give. As a result, children develop confidence and strong relationships.”

The inspector noted that the children “benefit from an ambitious and well-implemented curriculum and are motivated to learn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team members also impressed: “Managers and staff get to know each child and their family so they can plan for their needs. Children develop high levels of engagement as staff use what they know about children's development to plan and provide a broad range of activities and experiences based on their interests.”

The Ofsted inspector highlights that children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are “supported well.”

While the report is overall positive, it does note some weaker areas including that children’s next learning steps ‘are not always specific enough’. It also comments that while pupils ‘benefit from a language-rich environment’, staff are ‘not quick to notice when younger children would benefit from more adult interaction to build on their emerging speaking skills’.

Meanwhile, it also noted positive feedback from parents: “Parents comment that the nursery is like 'a family'. The staff are friendly and approachable. Parents value the good settling-in procedure, which makes sure their children are happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nursery manager Elaine Armstrong said: “It is a really positive report.

“As well as observing interactions between team members and the children, the inspector sought the views of families and the children themselves.

“It is always heartening to receive upbeat feedback about the work we do and how we do it but, on a professional level, it is particularly pleasing to know that the families feel we are doing a good job on their behalf.”