Two trusts of primary schools criss-crossing the Harborough area are set to join up to create a new 20-school group.

Inspiring Primaries Academy Trust are to apply to the East Midlands and Humber Regional Schools Commissioner’s (RSC) Advisory Board to merge with Lubenham-based Learn-AT.

Learn-AT’s trustees are also backing the move.

Leicester Diocesan Board of Education has now given the plans the go-ahead.

And the joint application will be looked at by the RSC’s Advisory Board at one of their meetings in the next few weeks.

“Coming together would mean that IPAT would join with Learn-AT to create a larger group of 20 schools.

“IPAT trustees would be invited to join the Learn-AT Board during the transition.

“We hope the application will be approved and the legal process completed before the end of this academic year,” said the two trusts today.

“At this early stage of the process, we want to let you know about the proposal.

“The two trusts share common values and a very similar vision for education.

“Both are committed to serving local children and families and to celebrating the individual identities and ethos of our schools. “Committed to working in fellowship, we can ensure that learning continues to be the main thing and that our colleagues thrive and children flourish,” said the twin groups.

“It is important to emphasise that this application marks the beginning of a process which will involve a lot of hard work in the background.

“However, as always, our school-based staff will be making sure that the work of schools continues and the experience of our children and their families remains constant.”

Learn Academies Trust was founded in 2016 and has 11 member primary schools in south Leicestershire:

Blaby Stokes CE Primary School

Church Langton CE Primary School

Great Bowden CE Academy

Husbands Bosworth CE Primary School

Lubenham All Saints CE Primary School

Market Harborough CE Academy

Meadowdale Primary School

Red Hill Field Primary School

Ridgeway Primary Academy

St Andrew’s CE Primary School, North Kilworth

South Kilworth CE Primary School.

Inspiring Primaries Academy Trust was set up in June 2017 and has nine member local primary schools:

All Saints CE Primary School, Sapcote

Claybrooke Primary School

Dunton Bassett Primary School

Gilmorton Chandler CE Primary School

John Wycliffe Primary School

Sharnford CE Primary School

St. Margaret’s CE Primary School

St. Mary’s CE Primary School, Bitteswell