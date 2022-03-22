Two primary school trusts in the Harborough district have decided not to merge

Two primary school trusts based in the Harborough district have decided not to merge.

The trustees of Inspiring Primaries Academy Trust and Learn Academies Trust said earlier this year they were going to apply to the East Midlands and Humber Regional Schools Commissioner’s Advisory Board to unite as one.

They would have created a single trust of 20 primary schools throughout Harborough district if they had gone ahead with the ambitious move.

But the two trusts “have decided that now is not the right time to come together and therefore will not be proceeding with the proposal to form a single trust”, they said today.

“Learn-AT and IPAT will both continue to look to the future with confidence and optimism as strong families of schools serving their communities.”

Based in Lubenham, near Market Harborough, Learn Academies Trust was founded in 2016 and has 11 member primary schools:

Blaby Stokes CE Primary School

Church Langton CE Primary School

Great Bowden CE Academy

Husbands Bosworth CE Primary School

Lubenham All Saints CE Primary School

Market Harborough CE Academy

Meadowdale Primary School

Red Hill Field Primary School

Ridgeway Primary Academy

St Andrew’s CE Primary School, North Kilworth

South Kilworth CE Primary School.

Inspiring Primaries Academy Trust, based in Gilmorton, near Lutterworth, was set up in June 2017 and has nine member primary schools:

All Saints CE Primary School, Sapcote

Claybrooke Primary School

Dunton Bassett Primary School

Gilmorton Chandler CE Primary School

John Wycliffe Primary School

Sharnford CE Primary School

St. Margaret’s CE Primary School

St. Mary’s CE Primary School, Bitteswell