Two primary school trusts in the Harborough district have decided not to merge

Two primary school trusts based in the Harborough district have decided not to merge.
The trustees of Inspiring Primaries Academy Trust and Learn Academies Trust said earlier this year they were going to apply to the East Midlands and Humber Regional Schools Commissioner’s Advisory Board to unite as one.
But the two trusts “have decided that now is not the right time to come together and therefore will not be proceeding with the proposal to form a single trust”, they said today.
“Learn-AT and IPAT will both continue to look to the future with confidence and optimism as strong families of schools serving their communities.”
Based in Lubenham, near Market Harborough, Learn Academies Trust was founded in 2016 and has 11 member primary schools:
Blaby Stokes CE Primary School
Church Langton CE Primary School
Great Bowden CE Academy
Husbands Bosworth CE Primary School
Lubenham All Saints CE Primary School
Market Harborough CE Academy
Meadowdale Primary School
Red Hill Field Primary School
Ridgeway Primary Academy
St Andrew’s CE Primary School, North Kilworth
South Kilworth CE Primary School.
Inspiring Primaries Academy Trust, based in Gilmorton, near Lutterworth, was set up in June 2017 and has nine member primary schools:
All Saints CE Primary School, Sapcote
Claybrooke Primary School
Dunton Bassett Primary School
Gilmorton Chandler CE Primary School
John Wycliffe Primary School
Sharnford CE Primary School
St. Margaret’s CE Primary School
St. Mary’s CE Primary School, Bitteswell
Ullesthorpe CE Primary School.