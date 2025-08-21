Tudor Grange Samworth Academy’s GCSE results show strong upward trend and aspirational success

This year, Samworth Academy saw notable improvements in core subjects. The English Language grade 4+ pass rate increased by 7%, while English Literature rose by 4% - with 61% of pupils achieving a grade 4+. In Maths, 57% of pupils achieved Grade 4+, an 3% increase from the previous year. 10 grade 8s were achieved in maths this year. Impressively, 52% of the cohort achieved a Grade 4 or above in both English Language and Literature. The combined English and Maths Grade 4+ pass rate rose by 7% compared to last year and has increased by 10% over the past 3 years.

Attainment 8 continues to improve significantly, driven by strong performances in key subjects. Science achieved a 54% Grade 4+ pass rate, with a record number of Grade 9s this year.

Religious Studies doubled its Grade 4+ outcomes, reaching 64%, while Drama improved to 65% at Grade 4+. Geography continued to demonstrate excellent progress, with 59% of pupils achieving Grade 4+ and 51% achieving Grade 5 or above an impressive 19% increase from last year.

Executive Principal, Aiden Bannon said: “We are particularly proud of the improvements in vocational and technical subjects. IT qualifications saw a 33% increase in attainment, with 50% of pupils achieving Grade 4+. Hospitality and Catering has become a popular and successful subject, with 57% of pupils achieving Grade 4+, a 24% increase from the previous year. Statistics remains one of our highest-performing subjects, with 93% of pupils achieving Grade 4+.

“Teaching has been more focused and challenging, helping pupils to thrive. In Science, for example, 8 x Grade 9s were achieved this year, and the proportion of pupils achieving Grade 7+ has risen to 13% - a result we are very proud of.

“These results reflect the high expectations we set for every pupil and of ourselves. We are proud of what has been achieved and excited to continue building on this success this academic year.”

Standout performances

Among the many success stories this year, several pupils at Samworth Academy stood out for their exceptional achievements and dedication.Kalen Fernandes is a hardworking and highly ambitious pupil who achieved an impressive set of results: 3 x Grade 9s, 3 x Grade 8s, 1 x Grade 5, and a Level 2 Merit in IT. His determination and focus has paid off. Well done Kalen!

Lalaine Gonsalves is a highly motivated pupil who achieved 2 x Grade 9s, 3 x Grade 8s, 2 x Grade 7s, and a Level 2 Distinction in IT. Lalaine will be continuing her academic journey by studying A-levels in Biology, Chemistry and Maths. Congratulations Lalaine!

Karkar Kaur Sahota ‘KK’ has represented our school with distinction over the years. When she’s not performing on stage, she’s working tirelessly to be the best she can be. KK achieved 3 x Grade 9s, 3 x Grade 8s, 1 x Grade 5, and a Level 2 Merit in IT. She will also be studying A-levels in Biology, Chemistry, and Maths. Well done KK.

Maxine Borpin exemplifies the power of hard work and the right attitude. She achieved 3 x Grade 9s, 2 x Grade 8s, 1 x Grade 7, 1 x Grade 6, 1 x Grade 5, and a Level 2 Distinction in IT. Her commitment and resilience will undoubtedly pave the way for a successful future. Excellent work Maxine!

Peace Omorogbe is an extremely hardworking pupil who keeps her teachers on their toes – and I can personally vouch for that, having taught her Geography this year! Peace achieved 2 x Grade 9s, 2 x Grade 8s, 2 x Grade 7s, and 1 x Grade 6, reflecting her consistent effort and high aspirations. Well done Peace.

We are incredibly proud of these pupils and all those who achieved great results this year.

