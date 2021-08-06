Thousands of teenagers in Harborough will get their A-level and GCSE results next week

Thousands of teenagers in Harborough are being wished the best of luck as they wait for their A-level and GCSE results now just days away.

Over 3,000 pupils across the district and throughout Leicestershire will get their A-Level and AS-Level grades on Tuesday (August 10).

And about 7,000 students will find out what their GCSE grades are on Thursday (August 12).

Results are being based on teacher assessments this year due to the 18-month coronavirus pandemic.

Pupils are also getting their grades earlier than usual to give them time to appeal if needs be.

Cllr Deborah Taylor, Leicestershire County Council cabinet member for children and families, said: “We would like to wish all our young people finding out their grades the very best of luck.

“These have been unprecedented times.

“Our young people have been absolutely remarkable, flexible and resilient, taking new ways of working such as home learning and virtual lessons in their stride.”

She added: “I know a lot of hard work has gone into preparing for this moment and achieving these qualifications.”

Pupils looking for guidance or support after receiving their results should seek help from their school or college as staff will be available to advise on the options available.

Anyone who wishes to appeal or query a grade award should initially contact their school.