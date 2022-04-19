Thousands of children in Harborough and across Leicestershire have got their preferred primary school places

Latest news.

The county council has received 7,410 applications this year.

And 97.9 per cent of youngsters across the county have been offered a place at one of their top three choices.

Figures show that 92.9 per cent of youngsters have secured a place at their first-choice school with 4.06 per cent being offered their second option and just under one per cent their third.

Children and parents are being notified by Leicestershire County Council from today.

Cllr Deborah Taylor, deputy leader and cabinet member for children and families, said: “We are delighted that the vast majority of children in Leicestershire have been offered a place at one of their top primary schools – and that so many were given their first choice.

“While this is really positive, we also recognise that not every pupil has secured one of the places they had hoped for.

“We would encourage families needing advice to get in touch as soon as possible to discuss what options may be available to them, including how to make an appeal,” said Cllr Taylor.

“I’d like to wish all children starting school for the first time all the very best as they embark on their education journey.”

There were 7,410 applications received this year and:

92.9 per cent (6,622) secured their first choice (93 per cent in 2021)

4.06 per cent (301) secured their second choice (4.1 per cent in 2021)