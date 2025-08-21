'The hard work has paid off': Pupils at Harborough's Robert Smyth Academy celebrate another year of outstanding GCSE results

Pupils at Robert Smyth Academy are celebrating another year of outstanding GCSE results.

The pass rate was high in core subjects such as English, which increased its pass rate at grade 4-9 again to almost 90 per cent - while in optional subjects like Art, a quarter of students achieved a grade 9.

Principal Dan Cleary said: "We also appear to be bucking the national trend of boys' underachievement. Our boys have aspired to close the gender gap, and we are seeing almost entirely equitable outcomes regardless of gender, with brilliant GCSE qualifications being secured by boys and girls alike."

He added: “It is remarkable to be able to celebrate another fantastic day of achievement with our students who have performed so well. We have had so many great moments with the students over the years, and honestly, I am so proud of the work that this year group have put into their GCSE studies and invested in themselves.

"It is no surprise to us that the majority of our students will now transition into our high-performing Sixth Form, having successfully met the entry requirements. This is no mean feat. That said, we have no doubt that the hard work they have invested to gain such fantastic GCSE results will continue apace so they can replicate the A-level successes we celebrated last week.

"Finally, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the brilliant staff and parents who have supported these young people in achieving such great results. We hope they enjoy a weekend of celebration!”