Last night the Eras Tour came to Welland Park Academy! The Year 11 Prom Committee hosted over 70 younger students at a Taylor Swift evening.

Last night the Eras Tour came to Welland Park Academy! The Year 11 Prom Committee hosted over 70 younger students at a Taylor Swift evening. Nicki Burgess, PA to the Principal, came up with the idea as part of the Committee's ongoing fundraising efforts and Tom Hardy, Assistant Operations Manager provided the technical support. Students made and exchanged friendship bracelets; decorated their faces with glitter; watched The Eras Tour movie and danced and sang for over 3 hours.Nicki said "There were staff on hand to supervise but the Year 11s had it all in hand. It was lovely to see the older students exchanging bracelets with the younger ones. The youngsters knew all the words and were cheering, screaming and dancing as if it was a real concert (my ears are ringing this morning). It was a fantastic evening - we all had a great time.

The Committee fundraise all year for their Prom and are always trying to come up with ideas for events. One of their ongoing initiatives is the Eco Wardrobe. We are building up a 'wardrobe' of dresses, suits and accessories that can be hired or purchased for a small fee. This is in an effort to assist those youngsters in the area who may not be able to get the outfit that they wish for due to financial constraints etc. We currently have approximately 300 dresses and 60 suits. Donations are always welcome and can be dropped into Reception Monday to Friday."

