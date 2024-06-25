Children can read whatever they please. Photo by Suad Kamardeen

Youngsters across Leicestershire are being urged to let their imaginations run wild with this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

The free challenge is held every year across the country and is available in both Leicestershire County Council’s (LCC) libraries and community-managed libraries.

It aims to encourage children aged between four and 11 to read books and collect rewards in the process.

Running from Saturday July 6 to Saturday September 7, this year’s theme is ‘Marvellous Makers,’ which includes a specially selected range of books aimed at sparking children’s imaginations.

However, children can read whatever makes them happy, including library books, eBooks and eAudiobooks or having a story read to them – and to have fun while they do it.

For reading six books and visiting a library three times, children will receive a certificate and a unique wooden medal for completing the challenge.

Youngsters taking part can set their own reading targets and collect rewards as they work their way through their chosen books over the summer holidays. Anyone unable to visit a library can take

part in the digital challenge online.

Last year more than 250,000 children’s books and over 13,000 ebooks/audiobooks were issued as part of the challenge.

Franne Wills, LCC’s Head of Communities and Wellbeing, said: “Each year the Summer Reading Challenge plays a significant role in encouraging young children to read for pleasure.

“During the summer holidays it’s easy for a child’s reading and development to pause as they are not following their usual routine of being in school every day.

“The challenge helps children to keep up with reading which is central to building range of key life skills and aids positive mental health. There are also lots of fun challenges and activities to get

involved with and the rewards are great.”

A range of events will be held at libraries across the county during the challenge and local libraries will have full details of the events as well as the libraries Facebook page. Visit the libraries Facebook page at www.facebook.com/yourlibrary.