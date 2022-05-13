Students put on memorable community event in Harborough to showcase national Mental Health Awareness Week

Pupils at Welland Park Academy on Welland Park Road have helped to put on a memorable community event at a secondary school in Market Harborough to showcase national Mental Health Awareness Week.

Pupils at Welland Park Academy on Welland Park Road acted as they set out their desire and determination to help people around them.

“The dedication of a week to heighten awareness of the importance of good mental health commenced 20 years ago but is as significant today as it has ever been,” said Julie McBrearty, the 1,000-student school’s head.

Welland Park Academy joined forces with major local charity VASL (Voluntary Action South Leicestershire) to stage the community get-together to help combat loneliness.

VASL has worked closely with the school on community schemes and initiatives over the last few years.

Nicki Burgess, who is personal assistant to Julie McBrearty, teamed up with VASL’s Rohini Corfield to co-ordinate the special event.

They brought together 30 local residents with youngsters from the school for afternoon tea and a musical accompaniment.

“Most poignant was a piano recital from one of the newest students, Sofia, who has recently arrived from Ukraine,” said Julie.

Student musicians and vocalists led a singalong of popular songs to round off the rousing afternoon.

Annie, who lives nearby in Market Harborough, said: “What a joy to sit and chat with those pupils.

“They are amazing, so kind, careful and helpful.

“They made me feel like a million dollars.

“The three young ladies were just exceptional, really inspirational,” added Annie.

“It made a really lovely afternoon.

“The school should be very proud of them all.

“Thank you for setting this up for us.”

Students are keen to follow up with more events to “increase connections and share experiences with our local community”.

This week’s assembly led by Cheryl Gerald, the school’s Senior Mental Health Lead, and members of the school council is also inspiring youngsters to contribute further.