Students at Kibworth Mead Academy celebrate some of the school’s best ever results

Students at Kibworth Mead Academy have celebrated some of the school’s best ever results.

High performing students in Kibworth achieved an impressive number of grade nines and performed very strongly in many subjects.

Success stories include Lawrence Niblett, who attained 13 Grade 9s and one grade 8, and Taraa-Rebecca Hayer who gained nine grade 4s, eight grade 8s and two grade 7s. Shamel Panaligan was another amazing success story with six grade 9s and 6 Grade 8s.

Kibworth Mead had two sets of twins taking their GCSE examinations, Grace and Molly Walker and Josh and Sam White. Between them they have accomplished 42 grades, including 17 grade 9s, 16 grade 8s, 5 grade 7s and two level 2 distinctions.

Principal Steve Piggot said: “We are so proud of this group of students, their resilience, tenacity and how well they have achieved despite the last two years of disruption. These results are some of the best GCSE results the school has ever achieved and we appreciate the hard work and dedication of our staff and also the support of our parents in helping our young people achieve such fantastic results”.

A £1.5 million refurbishment programme is scheduled at Kibworth Mead Academy next summer.

On Wednesday, September 7, Kibworth Mead Academy is holding an open evening for prospective students and their parents from 5.30pm – 7.30pm. Places for the open evening can be booked through the Kibworth Mead Academy website: https://www.kibworth-tmet.uk/year-6-open-evening-and-school-tours/

