Students across Leicestershire await A Level and GCSE results

Thousands of students across Leicestershire are set to receive exam results over the next week.

Some 3,000 pupils will find out their A and AS Level grades tomorrow (Thursday August 18) and more than 7,000 will find out what their GCSE grades are next Thursday (August 25).

Deputy council leader Cllr Deborah Taylor said: “We would like to wish all our young people finding out their grades this week and next the very best of luck, and to praise them too for their continued hard work.

“These remain challenging times, to which these young people have responded with adaptability and resilience. I know a lot of hard work has gone into preparing for this moment and securing these qualifications – it’s a real achievement.”

Due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic there has been extra support this year for those sitting exams. It included more generous grading, additional support materials in some subjects, and advance information on the focus of exams to help with revision.

Pupils looking for guidance or support after receiving their results, and those wishing to appeal or query a grade, should seek help from their school or college in the first instance, where staff can advise on the options available.

Those who still feel their grade has been awarded in error after a review has been carried out can ask the school or college to submit an appeal to the exam board.