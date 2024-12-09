Student grant-giving charity launches at wish of late Kibworth resident

Students can apply for grants up to £1,000. Image - Element5 Digital/ Unsplash

A charity to support students facing financial hardship has launched in memory of a late Kibworth resident.

The Kate Holland Charitable Trust has been set up according to the long-time resident’s wishes, to support local students struggling to afford further education or training.

The trust offers one-off grants of up to £1,000 to students who are enrolled at a university, college, in higher education, or undertaking an apprenticeship.

The grants can be used to cover the cost of items such as clothing, textbooks and tools or equipment required for educational or training purposes.

Applications are welcomed throughout the year and will be reviewed by a panel of trustees. The trust stresses that the panel’s decision is final, and there is no appeals process.

Those who meet the criteria and would like to apply for a grant can contact the trust for an application form on 01162 793704 or by emailing [email protected]