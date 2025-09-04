“Strong moral purpose and high ambition”: Pytchley Endowed CE Primary School receive Ofsted praise

Children and staff at Pytchley Endowed CE Primary School, part of the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET), are starting the new school year with a smile, after a recent Ofsted inspection celebrated the school.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors visited the school at the end of June as part of a graded inspection which examined every aspect of life at Pytchley - including lesson observations and interviews with staff, children, Trust leaders and parent questionnaires.

The impressive report judged the school to be ‘Good’ in every category, praising the ‘strong moral purpose and high ambition for every pupil’ as a key driver of success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Scott, Executive Headteacher, said: “While Ofsted is far from the only measure of success for a school, we are delighted to have the hard work and tireless efforts of our team recognised through this inspection.

Pytchley Endowed CE Primary School pupils celebrate Ofsted outcome

“At Pytchley, we are committed to providing the best possible education and experience for our children. We want every child here to leave us having laid down a strong foundation for future learning and personal growth and I am so proud of our staff and our pupils for their dedication to making this happen.”

Described as a “happy school where pupils thrive in an environment built on strong relationships”, the pupils were praised for their behaviour and how they “uphold the school’s values and treat others with respect”.

The report also highlighted how pupils are “well-prepared for the next stage in their education” through a strong curriculum and wide range of extra-curricular and enrichment activities that are “well planned and accessible to all”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other aspects of school life celebrated in the report included:

Children in the Reception Year benefit from expert teaching and a well-designed curriculum. They experience many positive learning activities that focus closely on practising their communication skills.

High expectations for behaviour and learning are clear. Pupils develop their independence and resilience and grow into confident, respectful, and well-rounded individuals.

All pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), are supported to succeed.

Pupils enjoy trips, residentials and clubs, including sports and others such as chess. These experiences help them to discover new interests and strengths.

Behaviour across school is calm and respectful. Clear routines mean that pupils know what is expected of them and support a smooth start to lessons.

In addition, inspectors highlighted how the school’s work to improve attendance through “positive and effective pastoral support” is making a real difference in overcoming barriers to frequent attendance.

Leadership was also praised for working closely with governors and the trust, who “provide appropriate support and challenge” and for supporting staff in workload and well-being, creating a “positive and motivated team”.

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO of PDET, added: “Pytchley’s report is a wonderful reflection of the team’s dedication and commitment to help every child to flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t wait to see how the school will continue to develop. A huge well-done must go to everyone for this fantastic Ofsted outcome.”

There are places available at the school in various year groups, and the staff and children would love to meet any parents/children who can see for themselves how their child can flourish at Pytchley CofE. To book a tour, please contact (01536) 790506 and/or [email protected]