Storyteller captures pupils’ imagination during National Storytelling Week

Esteemed storyteller Mark Fraser led the session at Farndon Fields Primary School. Photo: Steve Baker SGB Photography Ltd

Children at a Harborough school were transported to a world of wonder during National Storytelling Week.

Platform Home Ownership provided a professional storyteller for children aged between four and 11 at Farndon Fields Primary School, as part of its pledge to leave a positive impact on its communities.

National Storytelling Week, which took place earlier this month, is a celebration of the power of sharing stories - what they teach us about the world and how they allow us to feel empathy, escape and develop essential literacy skills.

According to the National Literacy Trust, only one in five children aged eight to 18 read something daily in their free time during 2024, the lowest level since first recorded data in 2005.

Esteemed storyteller Mark Fraser delivered the two sessions where pupils were given the confidence to share their own stories, and asked questions, consolidating their understanding of the impact telling stories can have.

Headteacher Simone Harrison said: "We would like to extend our thanks to Platform for organising and funding a storyteller visit to our school during National Storytelling Week.

“Reading for pleasure is a key part of the way children develop literacy skills for life at Farndon Fields. The storytelling visit was a wonderful opportunity for our pupils to engage with stories and the way they change over time in a relatable and engaging way.

“Mark was fantastic, and the children were truly inspired by his fascinating tales. His engaging storytelling captivated the pupils' imaginations and further encouraged their love for reading and creativity.

“We very much appreciate Platform’s support in helping us put on such a memorable experience for the children."