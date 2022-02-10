Stories brought vividly to life at Harborough village primary school

Over 300 pupils attended a morning of magical storytelling hosted on Zoom by top storyteller Richard York.

Delighted youngsters were almost lost for words as stories were brought vividly to life at a Harborough village primary school.

The virtual event went ahead at Fleckney Primary School to celebrate National Storytelling Week.

Over 300 pupils attended a morning of magical storytelling hosted on Zoom by top storyteller Richard York.

Over 300 pupils attended a morning of magical storytelling hosted on Zoom by top storyteller Richard York.

He laid on spellbinding specially-tailored sessions for classes from Foundation through to Year 4.

Richard, a traditional storyteller, said: “It was a delight to work with the school to celebrate National Storytelling Week.

“Traditional storytelling can give so much to people of all ages, as well as children and these days it's more important than ever.

“Their responses show how much the magic of these stories, often passed down over many hundreds of years, can still come through despite the limitations of having to work online rather than the shared experience of being in the room together,” he said.

Over 300 pupils attended a morning of magical storytelling hosted on Zoom by top storyteller Richard York.

Richard also thanked housebuilder David Wilson Homes for helping to stage the event.

Tim Leah, the headteacher at Fleckney Primary School, said: "The children really enjoyed the engaging storytelling sessions with Richard.

“We had truly captivated audiences across the school.

“Thank you to David Wilson Homes for enriching our school's National Storytelling Week celebrations."

Rachael Harrison, sales director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “It was a pleasure to invite pupils from Fleckney Primary School to join us for a storytelling morning and Richard’s stories really enchanted the children which was great to see.

“Events such as these give us the opportunity to make a difference in the communities in which we build and encourage skills such as reading, writing, listening and creativity.”