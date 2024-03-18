STEM week a success thanks to support of Harborough business and organisations

Two thumbs up for STEM week

Businesses and organisations across Harborough have come together to provide a ‘fun-filled’ STEM week for local primary school children.

Meadowdale Primary School took part in STEM Week from March 11-15. The school contacted local groups and businesses to see if they would help bring subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths ‘to life’.

Headteacher Liz Martin said: “We wanted to help our children realise the link between the subjects they study in class and the world they live in. We wanted them to see these subjects in action, to understand that an online order arrives within 24 hours because of a process and technology, and the phone we use to take pictures on, has its roots in a Victorian invention.

The week included a visit from staff and a digger from Davisons Homes

“Sometimes children think a job in maths or engineering isn’t for them – but in reality, every job incorporates these subjects. From bakers and carers to chemist or marketeers, they all use technology, maths, science or engineering in some shape or form and we wanted to inspire our children to realise how varied and exciting this world can be.”

Organisations including TGW Logistics Group, Central Coop, Davidsons Homes, Optimax Imaging Inspection & Measurement Ltd, Harborough FM, Boots Opticians and Welland Park Academy’s Science Department and Market Harborough Photographic Society all took part in the week.

Liz added: “On Monday the school took part in an engineering challenge by TGW Logistics. It was wonderful to see children working to solve the problems while having a great time. Later in the week children were visited by a digger from Davidsons Homes, saw incredible machines that measure in nanometers, learnt about pinhole cameras, discovered how eyes are tested, did a supermarket shop to a budget and scanned the items, before exploring the radio station with all its sound technology.

“We closed with week with a fabulous lesson on particles, skittles and paper rockets from the STEM Club members of Welland Park Academy.

Enjoying STEM week