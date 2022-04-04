Staff and governors from two Harborough primary schools complete 50km fundraiser

The Trekathon Team

Staff and governors from two primary schools in Market Harborough have done a 50km (31ml) walk to raise money to help create two special gardens.

They are setting out to set up sensory gardens at both Ridgeway Primary Academy and Great Bowden Academy after tackling the epic hike in London.

School mascots Bowdy Bear and Rigley Bear took part in the challenge as they were spotted at many of the capital’s famous landmarks.

Sarah Bishop, the executive headteacher at both schools, said: “We have long held a desire to create a sensory garden at both schools.

“A space where children can feel grounded, calm and interact with nature.

“Around 1 in 6 of our children require extra support, a figure which has increased since the pandemic,” said Sarah.

“While we are charged with ensuring a child’s academic success we are also determined to ensure their wellbeing.

“Our sensory gardens will be used by the whole of both schools, creating outdoor learning spaces as well as areas in which we can practice mindfulness.

“We want our children to develop a love for the outdoors, to grow plants from seeds and take pride in their achievements.”

The London event has supported a magnificent effort by pupils as they put their best foot forward to virtually walk the distance from Land’s End to John O’ Groats.

Youngsters “successfully smashed this challenge in the spring term, receiving sponsorship for their efforts which has put towards the overall amount raised”.

The ambitious initiative is being spearheaded by Libby Harris, the schools’ Special Educational Needs Coordinator.

Libby said: “After the huge success of our collective Land’s End to John O’Groats walk by pupils, staff were really excited to complete our next stage of the challenge - the trekathon.

“We were lucky with the weather and, despite aching legs and lots of blistered, we succeeded in our mission.”

The two schools have just topped £3,000 as they battle to generate £5,000 altogether.

You can help them hit their target by donating on their fundraising page at: https://gofund.me/e81493cb