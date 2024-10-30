St Andrew’s Primary School, North Kilworth, praised by SIAMS inspector

Staff and pupils at St. Andrew’s CE Primary School, North Kilworth, are celebrating, following their recent SIAMS inspection that recognised the school for being an ‘inclusive and loving community where pupils and adults are supported to ‘let their light shine’.

Every five years, Church of England schools are visited by an inspector from The National Society for Education (Church of England), who completes a SIAMS report. The inspection looks into the school’s theologically rooted Christian vision and ensures pupils and adults are able to flourish spiritually. It looks at how the school works with its local community, how it teaches RE, and how it is developing an active culture where pupils are treated well and cared for.

The report found the school had many positives, including:

· The Christian vision to ‘let your light shine’ is deeply embedded. Strong leadership ensures it enables pupils and adults to flourish.

Children at St. Andrew's Primary School jumping for joy

· The school has strong partnerships with the local community and multi-academy trust (MAT). These have a positive impact through mutual support.

· Daily worship is highly valued in this school. The deepening understanding of spirituality enhances spiritual growth through times of discussion and quiet reflection.

· The school’s Christian values are the lynchpin to the way the St Andrew’s community lives. This means pupils and adults are treated with kindness and respect.

· Religious education (RE) is well planned and resourced. As a result, pupils are knowledgeable about a range of religions and worldviews.

Commenting on the achievement, Head of School, Claire Rodi, said, “We are delighted with the findings of the inspector and would like to thank our local community and the Trust we are in, Learn Academies Trust, for all their support.

“Ensuring our children grow into kind and considerate young people is of paramount importance to us, and the teachings from the bible, alongside other religions, allows us to do this. Through Daily Worship, special assemblies lead by our local Minister and our own Worship Team, headed up by our children, we are able to ensure our children feel they have a place in the world, are cared for spiritually and understand how to be good citizens.”

The report went on to praise the school for its outward looking attitude and desire to help others.

“The school looks outwards for further opportunities for collaboration. They recognise that as a small village school they need to be aware of national and global issues. They are keen to act and make ethical choices where they see injustice both locally and across the world. This is encouraged by leaders. Pupils speak readily of initiatives to improve the local environment such as litter picking. They contribute regularly to the foodbank based at the church. As a community they were involved in setting this up and signpost families for additional support. Local events, such as Remembrance Day, take on a greater significance for the school following recent world events. Pupils articulate the impact of war on families and show compassion and empathy. They understand their responsibilities both for themselves and others.”

To read the full report please visit SIAMs Report - St Andrew's CE Primary School

The school is part of the Learn Academies Trust, and is currently offering tours for those looking to start school in September 2025. It has capacity for 105 pupils across its primary school years, and has its own preschool with funded spaces available. It works in close partnership with its sister schools, Husbands Bosworth CE Primary School, South Kilworth CE Primary School and Lubenham All Saints CE Primary School to ensure all their children receive the best support possible.