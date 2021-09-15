South Leicestershire education trust wins national accolade

Learn-AT trustees Nigel Corcoran, Dr Kim Stuart, Gillian Weston (chair of trustees), Baroness Berridge and trust leader Stef Edwards.

An education trust which has 11 primary schools across South Leicestershire has carried off a coveted national accolade.

The Learn Academies Trust was crowned the winner in the outstanding vision and strategy category at the National Governance Association’s (NGA) Outstanding Governance Awards 2021.

The award recognises a governing board with an outstanding vision for what it expects pupils to have achieved when they leave the school and have an effective strategy to deliver it.

Learn-AT trustees Dr Kim Stuart, Gillian Weston (chair of trustees), Stef Edwards (trust leader) and Nigel Corcoran.

The Lubenham-based trust was among 15 governing boards and eight governance professionals which received awards presented by Baroness Berridge (Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the School System).

They showcase the best of school and trust governance in England.

Announcing Learn Academies Trust as category winners, judge Emma Knights, the chief executive of the NGA, said the organisation’s vision “resulted in a focus on pupils flowing throughout the organisation with people at all levels being clear on their role in achieving the vision”.

Judges were impressed with how the board “works to preserve the unique character of each school” as well as how “providing rich learning experiences and having unconditional positive regard for all pupils” in achieving the board’s ambition for more pupils to reach age-related standards or above.

Learn-AT’s Trust leader Stef Edwards said: “We are honoured and proud to receive this award.

“Everyone in our Learn-AT community contributes - trustees, local governors, staff, children, parents, volunteers."

Learn-AT’s chair of Trustees Gillian Weston said: “It was a pleasure to attend the award ceremony and for the shared endeavour and ambition of everyone in our Trust to be recognised in this way.”

Emma Knights, chief executive of the National Governance Association, said: “The story of success demonstrated by Learn Academies Trust underlines how governance truly contributes to the sustainability of our schools and the educational achievement and wellbeing of children and young people.

“The board and the whole school community showed us their passion for achieving the best for the children they serve.