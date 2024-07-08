SIAMS success at Houghton on the Hill CE Primary School
These inspections evaluate how a Church school's Christian vision impacts on pupils and adults, and we are delighted to announce that the inspection found that Houghton on the Hill CE Primary school is living up to its foundation as a Church school and that leaders are epitomising the vision, with staff working in a rich culture of being valued and surrounded by caring colleagues.
Inspectors praised the way that Houghton’s Christian vision of ‘loving one another’ is wholeheartedly lived out at every level and noted that there is an exceptionally strong relationship between church and school. This seamless partnership enriches spiritual awareness and supports the school in many practical ways. It was also encouraging to read that pupils are empowered to do their best because they are lovingly nurtured by adults who are grounded in a culture of being loved themselves. Pupil leaders are passionate about their various roles in the community and are helping to transform lives both locally and wider afield as they confront issues with great eloquence.
Headteacher, Ali Woollerson, said; “We are so pleased with the report and that the inspector was able to see how we have lived out our vision over several years, not just during this academic year. I believe if we can get this bit right, the rest will follow. 'Team Houghton' is a supportive team, and it certainly was a team effort which included clergy, pupils, governors, staff, parents and the local community.”
Trust CEO, Jane Jones, said; “Houghton on the Hill CE Primary School is a strong school educationally but made better still by the love, care, attention and moral and spiritual guidance each child in the school receives. The pupils engage very well in learning and are making good academic progress but, just as importantly, they are developing into well-rounded young people with increasing awareness of the difficult issues faced in the world today, locally, nationally and globally. They care; and there is a real drive and determination in the older pupils who want to work together now and in future to make change for good. The next generation gives me great optimism for the world’s future and this sense is always heightened when I visit Houghton. Many congratulations to the entire Houghton community for the well-deserved recognition you received in your outstanding SIAMS inspection report.”
