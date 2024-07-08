SIAMS success at Houghton on the Hill CE Primary School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and pupils at Houghton on the Hill CE Primary School, part of Learn Academies Trust, are celebrating the outcome of their recent Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS).

These inspections evaluate how a Church school's Christian vision impacts on pupils and adults, and we are delighted to announce that the inspection found that Houghton on the Hill CE Primary school is living up to its foundation as a Church school and that leaders are epitomising the vision, with staff working in a rich culture of being valued and surrounded by caring colleagues.

Inspectors praised the way that Houghton’s Christian vision of ‘loving one another’ is wholeheartedly lived out at every level and noted that there is an exceptionally strong relationship between church and school. This seamless partnership enriches spiritual awareness and supports the school in many practical ways. It was also encouraging to read that pupils are empowered to do their best because they are lovingly nurtured by adults who are grounded in a culture of being loved themselves. Pupil leaders are passionate about their various roles in the community and are helping to transform lives both locally and wider afield as they confront issues with great eloquence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher, Ali Woollerson, said; “We are so pleased with the report and that the inspector was able to see how we have lived out our vision over several years, not just during this academic year. I believe if we can get this bit right, the rest will follow. 'Team Houghton' is a supportive team, and it certainly was a team effort which included clergy, pupils, governors, staff, parents and the local community.”

Houghton on the Hill CE Primary School