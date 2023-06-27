Brooke House College.

A school in Harborough has been awarded world class education status.

Following a two-year process, as part of the High Performance Learning (HPL) World Class School Award Scheme, Brooke House College was awarded full status of a High Performance Learning (HPL) institution and recognised as a ‘world class school’.

The initiative was instigated by principal Ian Smith, who has been leading the school for two years.

The assessor said the school has a ‘coherent curriculum’, with a ‘well-integrated international community’ and students ‘with their ability to reflect on their learning both inside and outside the classroom’.

Principal Smith said: “We are now able to take our place in the elite Fellowship of HPL World Class Schools, joining our other world class schools and enjoying the privileges and opportunities the Fellowship and Global Community offers.

“We are thrilled to receive this accolade as an HPL World Class School that acknowledges the work of our staff, students and parents to meet rigorous accreditation standards.”

The school will take its place at the HPL Annual Conference in March at the University of Warwick, where principal Smith and his senior leaders will receive the final award.

In addition, recent accolades have seen the school awarded as an Independent Schools Association finalist for Small Schools Sport, and the Football Academy will be represented at the International School Sport Federation’s World School Football Championship in Morocco next month.