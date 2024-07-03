School children celebrate National Sports Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AS a nation-wide initiative, Market Harborough Church of England Primary School got involved in a week-long programme of activities where all 392 pupils were encouraged to participate in 60 minutes a day of physical education, sports and play.

Jessica Roantree, a class teacher and PE Lead at the school was keen to engage and collaborate with local sports clubs by offering their expertise and enthusiasm to inspire young children of all abilities to get involved in sport and enjoy it.

The programme was launched by the chair of Harborough Athletics Club (HAC) Jill Roginski and junior athletics coach Mel Brocklebank spoke to the children at their school assembly and imparted their knowledge on athletics.

Members of the club’s junior coaching led by long serving mentor John Thompson, Roginski, Brocklebank and Beth Wallis hosted a two-hour coaching session with practice and development in running, jumping and throwing skills.

As a follow up to the coaching course, twenty-eight pupils were selected and competed at the South Leicestershire Primary Area Schools athletics competition at Corby Triangle where they finished a superb second position out of 14 primary schools.

The school who has won this competition for the last two consecutive years narrowly lost by one point to their local community counterparts Kibworth Primary School. Sherrier Church of England Primary School of Lutterworth placed a credible third position.

The finale to the programme was Sports Day where all the pupils in their house teams took part in 13 different activities. At the conclusion of the three-hour hectic activity by the children, it was their turn to be on the side-lines to cheer their parents who took turns racing over a short sprint race.

The children were immensely thrilled, and the noise was electric!