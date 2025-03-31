School celebrates top judgement award in latest inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and pupils at Hallaton Primary School are celebrating after the school was awarded the top judgement in its latest SIAMS (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) report.

A spokesman said: "This means we are living up to our foundation as a Church School and enabling pupils and adults to flourish."

The report highlighted the school's key strengths:

Hallaton is a small rural primary school where both staff and pupils are supported to 'learn, grow and flourish'. Pupils are well known and cared for by staff, who often go out of their way to support them in all the ups and downs of life. Staff are nurtured by the care shown for their own professional development.

An active culture of responsibility for others is fostered across the school. Pupils are empowered to make changes. This is one of the ways the pupils are helping each other flourish and grow.

The commitment for all to 'learn, grow and flourish' underpins the continuing development of the curriculum and enrichment activities. This successfully equips pupils to grow in confidence, ready for the next stage in their education.

The religious education curriculum is well sequenced and effectively develops pupils' understanding of the world religions studied.

Further highlights:

Our staff were commended for encouraging all to work hard to 'learn, grow and flourish' providing many extra-curricular activities, including taking part in school teams and participating in sporting events.

The commitment to our families was recognised for the care and support given by the staff, not only in the everyday challenges of life but also during periods of change.

From the behaviour policy rooted in restorative principles, to the nurture given to support mental health, pupils are well known and valued. As a result, pupils flourish emotionally and socially.

Vulnerable and SEND children were particularly noted to flourish from our nurturing environment as they learn and grow in confidence and make progress.