Robert Smyth headteacher in Harborough praises some of 'best ever' GCSE results

The headteacher of Robert Smyth Academy has praised the school’s exceptional GCSE results.

Students went along to collect their grades this morning – which headteacher Dan Cleary says are among the best the academy has ever seen.

It was the first year national exams returned after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

He told the Mail: “Students that collect their results will be so proud of what they have achieved. They would be an amazing set of results in any year but the fact they have achieved these after going through national lockdowns is spectacular. It’s a tribute also to all the teachers and support staff who during the 2021 lockdown continued teaching them remotely.

"It really was a ‘pinch yourself’ moment for me when I saw how fantastic they were, especially after such amazing A Level results last week.

"And now we have these great results and some of the best GCSE grades and progress the school has ever posted and that we are delighted to celebrate. I couldn't be prouder or praise this year group more highly. They have shown the commitment, perseverance, and heart to achieve fantastic grades and qualifications amidst the backdrop of massive national disruption due to the pandemic.

"We are delighted that so many of our students will continue with their study as part of our high successful sixth form and we have attracted record numbers of applicants again this year which reflects the multi-million-pound investment in the school estate in the next year.

“These incredible results and moments reflect the brilliant Robert Smyth staff who have shown passion, clarity, and belief in their work and they have been such great supporters of Year 11. Thank you to all parents who have played an integral part in these achievements. From buying revision materials, to offering a constant source of support and all the crucial, motivational chats (often misrepresented by students as nagging!), parents have done an amazing job.”