Robert Smyth Academy’s excellent GCSE results prove there is no substitute for hard work

A variety of photos showing delighted students on GCSE results day at Robert Smyth Academy

All at Robert Smyth Academy in Market Harborough are immensely proud of the school’s commitment to being a truly comprehensive school, inclusive in the fullest sense. Today’s results reflect a spectrum of excellent achievement across the student cohort. This includes a raft of top grades across all subjects, as well as the strong passes at grade 5 that will secure individual pathways that the Robert Smyth students have worked so hard to achieve.

Principal, Dan Cleary, said: “It is remarkable to be able to celebrate another fantastic day of achievements with our students who have performed so well. We have had so many great moments with them over the years, and honestly, I am so proud of the work that this year group have put into their GCSE studies and how they have clearly invested in themselves.

“It is no surprise to us that the majority of our students will now transition into our high-performing Sixth Form, having successfully met the entry requirements. This is no mean feat. That said, we have no doubt that the hard work they have invested to gain such fantastic GCSE results will continue apace so they can replicate the A-level successes we celebrated last week.

“It is particularly gratifying that the high level of achievement can be seen both in core subjects like English, which increased its pass rate at grade 4-9 again to almost 90%, but also in optional subjects like art, in which a quarter of students achieved a grade 9.

We also appear to be bucking the national trend of boys' underachievement. Our boys have aspired to close the gender gap, and we are seeing almost entirely equitable outcomes regardless of gender, with brilliant GCSE qualifications being secured by boys and girls alike.

Finally, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the brilliant staff and parents who have supported these young people in achieving such great results. We hope they enjoy a weekend of celebration!”