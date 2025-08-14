Robert Smyth Academy Sixth Form continues to shine as a centre of excellence for Advanced Level study

Principal Dan Cleary said “We are incredibly proud of the exceptional results achieved by our students. The quality of these outcomes and qualifications is a testament to the hard work and diligence of our students, ably supported and inspired by their superb team of specialist teachers.

“What makes these results so special is that they are emblematic of the commitment of Robert Smyth Sixth Form to the curriculum breadth that opens doors for all our students. It is notable that students have attained the highest grades across the spectrum of academic study from subjects such as mathematics and the sciences, the humanities, through to the creative arts. The inclusivity and diversity of the curriculum sit at the heart of our commitment to the personal development of all individuals, and these results are proof of why this is such an important aspect of our ethos.”

Many individuals achieved the highest possible grades and, as a result, these students have secured places at prestigious universities, such as courses at Russell Group universities, apprenticeships, and employment.

Robert Smyth Academy is committed to supporting students in their further education journey. It has provided extensive support throughout the university application process, including personalised guidance, mock interviews, and workshops to help students prepare for the transition to higher education.

Mr Cleary concluded “Once again, I must express my deepest gratitude to the exceptional Robert Smyth staff team. Their unwavering dedication and commitment, their late nights and early mornings, and their belief in our students have been instrumental in achieving these results. Today, we celebrate the students who have been exemplary representatives of our community. We wish them all the very best in their future endeavours”

