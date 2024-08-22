Robert Smyth Academy celebrates excellent GCSE results 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Robert Smyth Academy is delighted to report the excellent GCSE achievements of students who have done incredibly well this year. These achievements are a testament to the hard work and resilience of the students, their teachers and families and the wider community.

This morning, there was an atmosphere of celebration and pride at Robert Smyth Academy, as students, staff and parents and carers gathered to collect impressive GCSE results. There were many joyful moments, tears and lifelong memories created as this group of students achieved so brilliantly.

Principal, Dan Cleary, said: “These truly excellent results are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience of our students. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments, and it has been a great joy to be part of their journey from Year 7 through to the culmination of Year 11, with us”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As grading standards return to pre-COVID levels, I am especially proud of the superb results that these young people have achieved. On Wednesday, I spent all morning going through the countless grades above target, individual success stories and the sheer volume of grades at GCSE 7-9 which will be well above the national average once such data is available”.

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels

“At Robert Smyth Academy, we are committed to supporting students in achieving their goals, and this is reflected in the fantastic results today. I send my congratulations to the students and staff and thank the whole trust community for their support and encouragement”.

“We are thrilled that so many of our students will continue with their study as part of our highly successful and popular Sixth Form and I know how excited they are to continue their studies with us. I must comment that these achievements reflect the ongoing, brilliant work of our staff team who continue to open doors and broaden horizons for our students. We also thank all the supportive parents who have played an integral part in these achievements”