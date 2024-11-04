Ridgeway wins Level 4 Award from Royal Horticultural Society

Ridgeway Primary Academy pupils are over the moon this week, having been told their school and Gardening Club have won a ‘Level 4 Award’ from the Royal Horticultural Society.

The school, which is part of the RHS Campaign for School Gardening, completed the Level 4 Award in September. It was recognised for the effort it puts into gardening at school and within the wider community, through its support for Quinns’ Community Garden - based at the bookshop in town. The children received a certificate, book and voucher to help them keep gardening.

Speaking of the Award, Dave Turner, Head of School said, “We have long recognised the benefits gardening and being outdoors can bring to our pupils. It offers them new skills, a connection to nature and a sense of calm when they feel overwhelmed. Our Gardening Club meets regularly, helping to keep our school looking bright and colourful, while their support for Quinns’ means you can often see the children out litter picking or in the bookshop’s courtyard, planting up, watering and deadheading.”

The RHS Campaign for School Gardening Level 4 Award, focuses on gardening for wildlife and using gardening to support the curriculum. It is also about inspiring others beyond the school by sharing plants and seeds.

Members of Ridgeway's Gardening Club with their Level 4 certificate and prize

Continuing, Dave Turner said, “We have recently been successful in creating a new Eco Hub at school, an outdoor space complete with wind turbine and solar panel to teach the children about the environment. This was made possible thanks to a grant from Harborough District Council. We can not wait to welcome our friends Harborough Woodland and Harborough in Bloom, to run sessions from the Hub, whereby we can expand our knowledge and that of the wider community, while in turn allowing our children to develop the surrounding space into a new garden area.”