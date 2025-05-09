Ridgeway Primary Academy become the first primary school to visit the Hammond Arboretum in living memory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ridgeway Primary Academy made history earlier this month, as it became the first primary school in living memory, to visit the Hammond Arboretum.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trip was part of a collaboration between the Hammond Arboretum, Robert Smyth Academy and Harborough Woodland, to enable younger children to learn more about the arboretum’s heritage and its special tree collection.

The group of ten green-fingered and eco-minded pupils were treated to a tree hunt around the 2.4 acre site. They were asked to discover facts about 11 especially selected trees, including the hornbeam, wild service tree and sequoia tree – all chosen as trees of wonder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of the visit, Eb Brown, Hammond Arboretum Volunteer said, “We were approached by Ridgeway Primary Academy and Harborough Woodland to see if we could facilitate a visit, with the hope of inspiring awe and wonder among the children. We hit upon the idea of a tree hunt, where they had to collect facts and so discover the secret lives of the tree here.

Students from Ridgeway Primary Academy and Robert Smyth Academy in the Hammond Arboretum

“The event worked so well, and all the children did a brilliant job of finding out the information with help from Robert Smyth’s Eco Committee – including how the Wild Service Tree produces tiny fruit as sweet as candy, which used to be given to children in Victorian times, and how the hornbeam, with its gnarled trunk, has been featured in fairy tales for centuries. There was lots of excited chatter and declarations they didn’t want to leave, so I think you could safely say the visit was a huge success.”

While on the visit, the children also spotted signs of wildlife, were shown a leopard slug and watched as a colony of bees hunted for a new home. They had the history of the arboretum and its links to Robert Smyth Academy explained, after which they enjoyed some leaf rubbing and delicious, home-made refreshments courtesy of Robert Smyth’s catering team.

Ridgeway pupil, Sam Harris, said, “This was one of the best trips I have been on. The trees were so brilliant and interesting. Some were so tall we couldn’t see the top and over 100 years old. The arboretum is like a magic forest with its own moat. I loved it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ridgeway Primary Academy has been championing gardening and wellbeing for a number of years, having developed a sensory garden, wellbeing garden and new Eco hub at school. This visit is one it hopes to repeat in seasons to come.

Ridgeway pupils completing the tree hunt

Commenting on the trip, Mr Turner, Head of School at Ridgeway said, “This visit was incredibly special for our children, and really brought home how important trees are for our world and it’s future. It was wonderful to see the sense of awe and excitement spread among our Eco Ambassadors and we know the lessons they learnt will stay with them for a long time to come.”

Mr Cleary, Principal at Robert Smyth Academy, said, "We are thrilled to have collaborated with Ridgeway Primary Academy, Hammond Arboretum Volunteers and Harborough Woodland. This partnership has truly fostered awe and wonder in both students and adults alike. Harborough Woodland's dedication to preserving our natural environment is invaluable, and we are proud to support their efforts. Together, we hope this collaboration is just the beginning of many more initiatives that will inspire and educate our community about the importance of conservation. Robert Smyth Academy is committed to being a key player in our local community and we thank our students and staff for their engagement."

The Hammond Arboretum is open to the public at set days throughout the year. The next one is 29th May. For further details and timings please see www.hammondarboretum.org.uk/open-days-directions/

For details on Harborough Woodland and how you can volunteer to plants trees throughout the year, please visit www.harboroughwoodland.com