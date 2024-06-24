Ridgeway holds its second ‘Life Skills’ day to get pupils ready for Secondary School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ridgeway Primary Academy hosted its second ever ‘Life Skills’ day earlier this month, with the help of students from Robert Smyth Academy, as they prepare their Year 6 pupils to move up to secondary school.

Ridgeway, which is part of the Learn Academies Trust, welcomed School Council members from Robert Smyth Academy, alongside wellbeing advisor, Kimberley Durham from Weleda, parent volunteers, Sue Wilcock and Hardip Pickering and Police Officers from Market Harborough and Lutterworth stations, into school to deliver key workshops to the pupils.

Head of School, Dave Turner, said, “We wanted to build on the success of last year’s event, to turn this day into a regular on our school transition calendar. Moving up to Secondary School is really important to our pupils and we want them to feel supported. This day, while light-hearted and fun, offers them the chance to talk to students from Robert Smyth, many of whom are former Ridgeway pupils, in a relaxed atmosphere, having any worries or concerns addressed simply and easily. The fact they can also learn how to care for their clothes, polish their shoes and enjoy some relaxation techniques ready for exam times, provides them with a basis from which to develop their skills as they grow into teenagers and young adults. We couldn’t have run the day without the support from Robert Smyth and our volunteers, so a massive thank you to them also.”

The day started with a talk from PC Winn and PC Day who helped the children to understand how the law applies to them, how different crimes and drugs are classified and what the consequences of making bad choices can be – affecting their future careers, family members, mental health and the community in which they live. The children engaged really well with the Officers, asking considered questions and joining in with discussions.

Year 6 pupil perfecting their shoe polishing

Continuing, Dave Turner said, “Having PC Winn and PC Day with us to start the day was a brilliant way of introducing the children to some more grown up themes and realities. They touched on the positives and negatives of social media, how drugs can have really serious implications such as funding more serious crimes world-wide and how Officers are trained to keep people safe.

“And while we couldn’t cover everything in one day, hopefully some of the tips our children have learnt will stay with them as they move through their education and into adulthood. Looking at the aprons afterwards, we know that shoe polishing was thoroughly enjoyed! As such we have to say a big thank you to Cherry Blossom Shoe Care for donating all the polish and brushes.”