Renovation projects at a Harborough school supported by a local housebuilder

The groundworks being completed for an outdoor stage area at the school

A range of renovation projects at a Market Harborough school has been supported by a local housebuilder.

Ridgeway Primary Academy on The Ridgeway asked David Wilson Homes to step in and help improve its facilities.

Gina Mayfield, an assistant site manager at the builder, managed the overall project at the primary school.

Gina Mayfield, Tim Cobley, Wes Bird, Kate Jones and Matt Keeling outside Ridgeway Primary Academy

She supervised the contractors as they helped to freshen up the school.

Dave Turner, head of school at Ridgeway Primary Academy, said: “Having the team on site has given a real boost to our school.

“The work they did looks brilliant and will benefit the children and staff for years to come.”

One of the classrooms was given a fresh coat of paint and new fencing was installed.

Gina Mayfield and Kate Jones with the metal storage container donated by David Wilson Homes

Groundworks were also put in to build a concrete stage footing outside and repair a lean-to shed.

David Wilson Homes also donated a metal storage container from its nearby Burnmill Grange development in Market Harborough for the school to hold its equipment.

John Reddington, managing director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “As a leading developer, it’s our responsibility to support the local communities in which we build, through meeting the demand for new homes and lending a helping hand to our neighbours where possible.

“It was our pleasure to support Ridgeway Primary Academy in its refurbishment as part of its efforts to provide the best possible learning experience for its pupils.”

Gina overseeing the works on the fencing with Justin Thorpe and Dale Collins