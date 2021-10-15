Pupils near Lutterworth learn vital lifesaving skills

Pupils were taught how to deal with everything covering burns, bleeding, CPR and choking in the first aid workshop

Youngsters at a primary school near Lutterworth have been shown how to save stricken people’s lives.

Pupils at Ullesthorpe C Of E Primary School in Ullesthorpe were taught how to deal with everything from burns to bleeding in the first aid workshop.

They were also instructed on carrying out vital CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to help bring the casualty back to life as well as tackling choking.

The special event went ahead at the village school, which has about 100 children, courtesy of Mini First Aid as part of Savlon®’s First Aid for Life campaign.

The national initiative provides youngsters with award-winning first aid workshops and training.

The classes are certified by The First Aid Industry Body, Association of First Aiders & Federation of First Aid Training Organisations, whilst also meeting the 2020 National Curriculum requirements.

Deborah Tithecott, headteacher at Ullesthorpe C Of E Primary School, said: “We are thrilled to have been offered this opportunity and so thankful to all the individuals that put our school forward for a nomination.

“The session was so carefully thought out, insightful and informative and it was great for the children to engage in an experience like this outside of their usual classroom activities.

“It was lovely to see the children’s confidence and skills building throughout the session.”

She added: “It has left them with a great sense of independence and reassurance that they know how to act in a first aid emergency.

“The training enables the children to acquire skills needed to help them to be more responsible citizens now, and for the future.

“They felt empowered.”

Pupils were shown how to deal with bumps, burns, breaks and bleeding as well as learning critical CPR skills.

The Mini First Aid course has been crafted in partnership with educational psychologists, teachers and first aid industry bodies.

And all of its trainers are experienced in working with children as young as three.

Boys and girls at Ullesthorpe C of E school were all awarded a certificate and booklet to take home.

Emily Iilston, who runs the Mini First Aid classes in Leicestershire, said: “It was great spending time with the children and teachers at Ullesthorpe C Of E Primary School.

“As first aid is such a vital life lesson, it’s always such a rewarding experience being able to share your knowledge with children of a young age, providing them with skills that they not only use throughout their childhood but later in life too.”