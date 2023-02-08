Pupils in Harborough district primary school receive football kit donation

Foxton Primary School pupils with sports coach Adam Cruickshank and headteacher George Norman.

Pupils at a Harborough district school will be taking to the pitch in style.

Foxton Primary School children received a football kit donation from Leicestershire-based housebuilder Davidsons Homes.

The developer donated £450 to buy 20 new football strips for the budding footballers.

Headteacher George Norman said: “We approached Davidsons Homes late last year about the possibility of sponsoring our new football kits and were overjoyed when they said yes.

“The smart new kits arrived only a few days ago but the children have already really enjoyed playing in them. We hope that they’ll bring us lots of luck in our football games to come. Thanks very much to Davidsons Homes for this kind donation.”