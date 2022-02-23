Pupils at Fleckney Primary School immerse themselves in history

Front, Tilly Parker and Bradley Saunders (both 8) with the time capsule and Fleckney Primary school children with year 4 teacher Medina Wright outside the new building. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Both pupils and staff at Fleckney Primary School have enjoyed an exciting history-packed week.

It was topped off by a day of ‘Horrible Histories’-style performances from The Hobgoblin Theatre Group.

They showcased “Britain throughout the Ages” before a fascinating time capsule was buried for children to dig up in years to come.

Fleckney Primary school children with year 4 teacher Medina Wright outside the new building. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“Each year group immersed themselves in a different historical era ranging from the Stone Age and Egyptians era through to the First World War and all the way up to the 1960s,” said the primary school.

“These included activities such as archaeological digs, Stone Age cave art, re-enacting Roman battles, creating Egyptian mask, Re-enacting World War One battle sights and exploring 1960s playground toys and games.

“The school places great importance in making subjects engaging and fun and this was a great example of this.

“The children immersed themselves in the period they were studying and this allowed them to take an active part in their learning.

“They had a fabulous week full of excitement and learning.”

The children are photographed outside the new school’s new building, nearing completion, ready to accommodate more students as the village and school expands.

The capsule contains the competition entries from all year groups.

