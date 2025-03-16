PTA hosts community-wide raffle to build outdoor classroom for Langton primary school

In a final push to raise money for a new outside learning space, an online raffle has been launched this week, hosted by the Friends of Church Langton School (FoCLS).

Running until 6pm on Monday, 7 April 2025, a wide variety of prizes can be won, including: a tandem skydive, two first class train tickets, a luxury overnight stay in a shepherd’s hut, a private reformer pilates class, eight days worth of multi-sports school holiday camps, brunch for two and a garden consultation. There are over 40 prizes in total.

Sally Wilkinson, chair of FoCLS said: “We are so thankful for the generous prizes which have been donated by many school families and local businesses. This is the largest raffle hosted by our organisation in recent memory, and would not have been possible without the support of the community. There is truly something for everyone.

“As the parent-teacher association for Church Langton CE Primary School, we are a registered charity that fundraises throughout the year. FoCLS enriches life at the school with social events for pupils, parents and teachers, and through the purchasing of new equipment for the school as needed.

“Our committee has been working hard over the past 18 months to raise the money required to build the outdoor classroom, and we are proud to be nearing our final target.”

Once the raffle has concluded, work is planned to begin on the new outdoor classroom, adjacent to the playground. The timber-framed space is designed to fit 30 students and can be used in all weather thanks to canvas drop down panels. Money raised through the raffle will also cover the expense to install the structure.

Mrs Lucy Anderson, Headteacher at Church Langton CE Primary School, a member of Learn Academies Trust, said: “Speaking on behalf of the school team and pupils here, we are blown away by the support we are seeing for a new outdoor learning space – a place that will enhance the already strong outdoor learning provision.

“At Church Langton, we are committed to providing an environment which supports our children’s learning in a holistic manner, offering a broad and balanced curriculum, excellent academic outcomes, but most importantly a focus on wellbeing, emotional and social development. Being able to take our learning outside on a regular basis will support each of these areas and help ensure we continue to offer the highest quality education.

Pupils from Church Langton CE Primary School stand in the area where their future outdoor classroom will be built, using funds raised from a community raffle

“Thank you to Friends of Church Langton School for their ongoing efforts to make this wish a reality. It would not be possible without you all.”

Located just outside of Market Harborough, Church Langton CE Primary School has served families in the area since its first inception under Hanbury Charity in the 18th century.

For a full list of prizes, and to enter, visit www.peoplesfundraising.com/raffle/FoCLS.