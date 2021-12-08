Primary school on the edge of Harborough given almost £400,000 to build two new classrooms

Great Bowden Academy is being awarded £374,000 for a new modular building housing the new classrooms as well as toilets. This is a computer generated image of the building.

A primary school on the edge of Market Harborough has been handed almost £400,000 to build two new classrooms.

Great Bowden Academy is being awarded £374,000 for a new modular building housing the new classrooms as well as toilets.

Some £126,000 of the cash is ‘Section 106’ money.

It’s been given to the school by local developers while the rest is from the Department of Education Condition Improvement Fund.

The Lubenham-based Learn Academies Trust, which runs the school, has now filed a planning application for the new building to Harborough District Council.