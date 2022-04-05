Primary school near Harborough unveils its new classroom and extension

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien had the honour of unveiling the building

The sound of Japanese Taiko Drums greeted the official opening of a new classroom and extension at Church Langton Primary School.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien, who had visited the school when the initial plans were being created, had the honour of unveiling the building - and then he spoke to year six pupils again, having recently welcomed them to the Houses of Parliament as part of their trip to London.

Friends of Church Langton School presented a cheque to the school of £10,000 which had made a significant contribution to the new building, which will be used by the year six class. A new nurture space and toilet block have also been created.

The ceremony was started with pupils from years three, four, five and six performing on the Japanese Taiko Drums led by Mr Kirkland. The audience - made up of parents, governors and Learn-AT Trust leader Stef Edwards - then saw the building blessed by Rev Jonathan Dowman. John Day, chair of governors, thanked all who had been involved in the project over the past 18 months.

Headteacher Stephen Roddy said: “We are delighted with the new extension and are grateful to all who have been involved in the project.