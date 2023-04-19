Primary school near Harborough receives glowing report from Ofsted inspectors

School staff received praised for their supportive and ambitious teaching. Photo - Element5 Digital

The new term is off to a positive start for a Harborough primary school following a recent Ofsted inspection.

The inspection body has confirmed Foxton Primary School ‘continues to be good’ following its visit in February.

‘Good’ schools are inspected once every five years, with Ofsted carrying out short or ‘ungraded’ inspections to confirm the school continues to meet the ‘Good’ criteria’. It is the second of three possible ratings including outstanding, needs improvement and inadequate.

The most recent report describes the school as ‘inclusive’, with a ‘strong community feel’ and ‘ambitious’ leaders while pupils are described as ‘happy and feel safe’ and that they ‘engage well’ with lessons.

It also observes that pupils are organised into mixed-age group ‘families’ in which pupils ‘play and interact respectfully’.

Also highlighted in the report is the inspectors’ observation of the school’s reading curriculum including daily reading to pupils, and phonics sessions in early years classes. It also notes that SEND children are well supported to achieve the best possible outcomes.

Meanwhile, areas to be improved include outdoor play provision while attendance ‘continues to be a challenge’ for the school. According to the report, absence for disadvantaged pupils is above the national average but it does mention staff have introduced ‘new incentives’ to boost attendance rates.

Headteacher George Norman, who took up the role last year, said: “I’m delighted with the report and so pleased for our staff and children that it reflects the high expectations and happy, inclusive environment that the school is known for. Foxton is a wonderful little school. Our beautiful setting and outdoor learning spaces offer something a bit different that really appeals to families.