Primary school in Harborough wins much-coveted music accolade

St Joseph Primary School year 6 children and Mandy Thompson (music coordinator) with the Gold Quality Award. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A Market Harborough primary school is hitting all the high notes after landing a much-coveted accolade.

Both the pupils and staff at St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy on Coventry Road are elated after being handed a Gold Quality award by Leicestershire Music Hub for their top-quality music.

Music teacher Mandy Thompson said: “Music is right at the heart of all we do at St Joseph’s.

“Our children here really enjoy singing, musical theatre and performing on their instruments.

“We are all thrilled to receive this award and we’ve celebrated with a music concert.”

She added: “It was wonderful to hear and see the children perform in front of their class and virtually for parents at home.”

Karen Liddle, the office manager at the 196-child school, said: “We are very proud of our pupils.

“Music is very important to us all at St Joseph’s.

“Our music teacher Mandy Thompson is doing a fantastic job introducing children to music and teaching them how to sing and play so many different instruments.

“To celebrate our achievement winning this gold award about 30 children aged from 8-11 staged an online festival of music last week.

“It went down ever so well,” said Karen.

“Our pupils enjoy their music so much – and find it such a pleasure and so fulfilling.

“We’ve got a very talented group of youngsters here.