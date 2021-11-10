Primary school in Harborough has again been awarded a 'Good' rating by Ofsted inspectors

A primary school in Market Harborough has again been awarded a 'Good' rating after an Ofsted inspection in September.

Staff at Ridgeway Primary Academy on The Ridgeway said they are “delighted” following the positive two-day visit.

The Ofsted report says: “Pupils come to school with a spring in their step.

School head Dave Turner with pupils.

“They are proud of their friendly school.

“The school aims of respect and fellowship are tangible…. Pupils learn a lot and are ready to take on challenges.”

The report praises pupils’ behaviour as well as the quality of teaching and learning at the school.

Sarah Bishop, executive headteacher at Ridgeway Primary Academy, said: “This past year and a half have been incredibly challenging for teaching staff, our pupils and the wider school community.

“To have been visited by Ofsted against this backdrop and for them to see the fantastic work everyone at Ridgeway puts into teaching and learning is just tremendous.

“We haven’t stopped smiling since our report was published and I’d just like to say a huge thank you to all our staff, pupils and parents for all their hard work and support,” she said.

“We couldn’t be prouder.”

Ridgeway Primary Academy is a member of Learn Academies Trust, which has 11 primary schools across Harborough and South Leicestershire.

Learn Academies Trust’s leader Stef Edwards said: “This is a great report which acknowledges the commitment of the whole team at Ridgeway to working in fellowship to keep the focus on the main thing – children’s learning.