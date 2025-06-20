Playground Proms tour to bring classical music to Leicestershire pupils

A unique classical music initiative that turns school playgrounds into open-air concert halls came to Leicestershire this June, as part of its biggest UK tour to date.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playground Proms, created by comedy string quartet Graffiti Classics, delivers live, interactive classical music workshops to primary schools across the country. The 2025 tour will reach an estimated 73,000 children — including pupils from Coalville and Melton Mowbray — thanks to expanded funding from Arts Council England.

From June 10 to 13, Playground Proms stopped at 10 Leicestershire schools across Coalville and Melton Mowbray. The sessions aim to engage Key Stage 1 and 2 pupils with performances that blend classical music, comedy and participation — offering students the chance to sing, conduct, and even compose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playground Proms began in 2021 during the pandemic to bring live music to children while observing outdoor social distancing. Since then, the initiative has reached nearly 50,000 pupils across the UK and Ireland.

Playground Proms

The 2025 tour spans 32 weeks and 15 locations — more than double the number of stops from last year. This includes first-time visits to London and returns to Cumbria, Lancashire, and Portsmouth, with Leicestershire’s performances organised in partnership with Leics Make Music, the local Music Hub.

Each session introduces students to key musical terms, instruments and compositions — including pieces featured in the BBC’s Ten Pieces and the Department for Education’s Model Music Curriculum. A free teaching resource pack and a CPD session for staff are also provided in advance.

With its mix of educational content and lively performance, Playground Proms continues to reimagine how classical music is experienced — and for thousands of Leicestershire pupils this June, the school day will end on a very high note.

For more information, visit playgroundproms.net.