Plans for office at Lutterworth's Magna Park to operate as special educational needs college

Offices in Lutterworth’s Magna Park could be turned into a learning facility for young adults with special educational needs.

Creating Tomorrow College (CTC) has submitted an application to Harborough District Council to turn office space in the north of the industrial park into a learning facility for students aged between 18 and 25.

The students would attend the college for up to three years and can progress to an internship in the second year.

It would be the college’s third campus, in partnership with US-based logistics company Iron Mountain, which owns sites at the industrial park.

The form seeks to know whether prior approval to change the use of the building is required and the determination deadline is set for October 9.

However, plans state the college would be operation from next month.

College principal Gareth Ivett said: “We are thrilled to bring Creating Tomorrow College to Lutterworth through our partnership with Iron Mountain.

“Our commitment to preparing our students for the challenges of the modern workforce and addressing the disability employment deficit is at the heart of our mission, and the new campus will play a pivotal role in achieving that mission.”

According to the college website, CTC is accepting application for next month, from students with Education, Health and Care Plans.

Magna Park, owned by business builder GLP, covers over 1,400 acres and is recognised as the UK and Europe’s largest dedicated logistics and distribution park.

Units have been leased by commercial giants including Amazon, Whistl, Movianto and JD.com.