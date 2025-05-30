Plans emerge for new special needs school in Harborough

The Roman Way Community Centre (image: Google)

Plans have emerged to develop a new special needs school in Market Harborough.

If approved, it would create 64 jobs according to those behind the plan.

Applicant The Aurora Group has submitted the plans to redevelop the former Roman Way Community Centre in Market Harborough. The proposal, for primary and secondary special educational needs (SEN) provision, would see the site’s use changed, while external alterations to the building are proposed as well as the erection of an external multi-use games area.

Thirty-three parking spaces are proposed, including 28 car parking spaces, three wheelchair accessible spaces and two minibus bays. If approved, the school’s provisions would cater for 88 full-time pupils and employ 64 people. The Aurora Group said the hours of operation would be 7am-7pm on weekdays, closing at the weekend.

Plans state the proposed school is for young people with learning difficulties, who need a quiet and calm environment that feels comfortable and homely and in no way institutional. Therapy spaces would be included, alongside individual breakout spaces for each classroom.

The community centre building, which was vacated by the likes of Shopmobility in February after being served notice by Leicestershire County Council to leave, is retained in the plans. The existing carport would be demolished “to enable a more suitable pedestrian and vehicular access”, while 11 classrooms with a 3:1 pupil to staff ratio are proposed.

If approved, the main building is to be reconfigured to offer separate primary and secondary school provisions, each with its own main entrance. It is anticipated that both will share the outdoor play and learning space, and car park, developers add.

Existing vehicle access points would be retained, and the school would have staggered drop off and pick up times to accommodate a combination of minibus, private taxis and parent/carer cars, with the first drop off between 8.30am-8.45am and the second drop off between 8.45-9am. At the end of the school day, times would be between 3pm-3.15pm and 3-15pm-3.30pm.

Public consultation on the plans for the new special needs school closes on Wednesday, June 11. A decision is due by Tuesday, July 8.